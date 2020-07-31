Takeda Pharma raises profit forecast as it focuses on core drug businesses

Contributor
Rocky Swift Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JULIE STEENHUYSEN

Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co on Friday raised its full-year profit forecast as the company refocuses on its core prescription drug businesses following its $59 billion takeover of Shire Plc last year.

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co 4502.T on Friday raised its full-year profit forecast as the company refocuses on its core prescription drug businesses following its $59 billion takeover of Shire Plc last year.

Japan's largest drugmaker by revenue expects operating profit of 395 billion yen ($3.78 billion) in the year through March 2021, it said on Friday in reporting quarterly earnings.

The revision to its forecast was mainly due to one-time items, Takeda said. It compares with a previous forecast of 355 billion yen in operating profit and a consensus of 382.5 billion yen in a Refinitiv poll of 13 analysts.

Takeda announced earlier this year a pause in the start of new drug trials except for its plasma-derived COVID-19 therapy.

It has formed an alliance of 10 global plasma companies to develop a shared therapy that uses immune cells from the blood of recovered coronavirus patients.

($1 = 104.3600 yen)

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters