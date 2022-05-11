Markets
Takeda Pharma FY21 Core Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TKPHF.PK, TAK) reported fiscal 2021 core net profit of 663.7 million yen, an increase of 1.3% from prior year. Core earnings per share was 425 yen, up 1.2%.

Fiscal 2021 net profit was 230.1 million yen, a decline of 38.8%. Profit per share was 147 yen, down 38.9%.

Fiscal 2021 core revenue was 3.42 trillion yen, an underlying increase of 7.4%.

In FY2022, Takeda expects continued revenue growth. Core operating profit is expected to reach 1.1 trillion yen, mainly driven by business momentum.

