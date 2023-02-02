Markets
TAK

Takeda Pharma 9-month Net Profit Increases

February 02, 2023 — 02:59 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TAK, TKPHF.PK) reported that its net profit for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2022 increased by 18.4% to 285.9 billion yen from prior year. Earnings per share grew to 182.65 yen from 153.03 yen prior year.

Core earnings per share for the current period was 456 yen, an increase of 123 yen, or 37.0% from the previous fiscal year.

Revenue for the nine-month period was 3.07 trillion yen, an increase of 375.6 billion yen or 13.9% from last year. The increase is primarily attributable to growth from business momentum and favorable foreign exchange rates, offsetting the decrease of revenue in the current period due to the sale of a portfolio of diabetes products in Japan to Teijin Pharma Limited for 133.0 billion yen, which was recorded as revenue in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The company said it is on track towards fiscal year 2022 management guidance.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TAK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.