Takeda Pharma: SOLSTICE Trial With Maribavir Meets Primary Endpoint - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) reported new, late-breaking phase 3 data from the TAK-620-303 (SOLSTICE) trial, for the investigational drug TAK-620. The phase 3 clinical trial met primary endpoint of superiority to conventional antiviral therapy in transplant recipients with refractory, with or without resistance, cytomegalovirus infection/disease.

The company said, overall, more than twice as many transplant recipients with R/R cytomegalovirus infection/disease treated with maribavir achieved confirmed cytomegalovirus viremia clearance at study week 8, the study's primary endpoint, as compared to 23.9% of those on conventional antiviral therapies.

