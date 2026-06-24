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Takeda Names Julie Kim CEO As Christophe Weber Retires

June 24, 2026 — 04:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TAK, 4502.T) announced on Wednesday that it has appointed Julie Kim as President and CEO, completing an 18-month leadership transition.

Former CEO Christophe Weber retired from the company and board, the Japanese pharmaceutical company said.

Shareholders elected Julie Kim as an internal director at Takeda's annual meeting in Osaka. The board then appointed her as Representative Director, President and CEO.

Kim joined Takeda in 2019 through its Shire acquisition. She had previously led Takeda's Plasma-Derived Therapies unit and the U.S. business unit.

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, shares of Takeda closed Tuesday's trading 1.86 percent higher at 5,104.00 Japanese Yen.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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