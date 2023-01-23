Takeda licenses HUTCHMED cancer drug for manufacture outside China region

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Japan-based Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 4502.T has signed a licensing agreement with drugmaker HUTCHMED (China) Ltd 0013.HK and its unit to develop and commercialise their cancer drug Fruquintinib outside of China, Hong Kong and Macau, the companies said in separate statements on Monday.

HUTCHMED Limited will receive up to $1.13 billion including $400 million on closing, according to the statements.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

