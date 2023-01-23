US Markets
HCM

Takeda licenses HUTCHMED cancer drug for manufacture outside China region

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

January 23, 2023 — 04:05 am EST

Written by Anirudh Saligrama for Reuters ->

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Japan-based Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 4502.T has signed a licensing agreement with drugmaker HUTCHMED (China) Ltd 0013.HK and its unit to develop and commercialise their cancer drug Fruquintinib outside of China, Hong Kong and Macau, the companies said in separate statements on Monday.

HUTCHMED Limited will receive up to $1.13 billion including $400 million on closing, according to the statements.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

((Anirudh.Saligrama@thomsonreuters.com; @journoanirudh on Twitter;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HCM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.