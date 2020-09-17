US Markets

Takeda-led COVID-19 plasma product to begin trial this month

Contributor
Rocky Swift Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JULIE STEENHUYSEN

An experimental COVID-19 therapy using blood plasma, developed by Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co and its partners, is scheduled to begin a late-stage clinical trial after initial delays.

By Rocky Swift

TOKYO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - An experimental COVID-19 therapy using blood plasma, developed by Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co 4502.T and its partners, is scheduled to begin a late-stage clinical trial after initial delays.

The study, sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) in the United States, is seeking to recruit 500 participants from the United States, Britain, Argentina and Denmark, according to posting on a website run by the U.S. government's National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The NIAID is an institute of the NIH.

The study, due to begin this month, seeks to compare outcomes from the plasma product to those from the drug Remdesivir and a placebo.

The Takeda-led group, known as the CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance, had originally sought to begin trials in July. A Takeda representative said further questions about the study should be directed to the NIAID.

The institute did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The alliance, which includes Biotest AG BIOG.DE, CSL Behring, and Octapharma Plasma, is working on a hyperimmune globulin therapy derived from convalescent plasma. It offers a standardized dose of antibodies and does not need to be limited to patients with matching blood types.

Clinical supplies of the treatment were produced at Takeda's facility in the U.S. state of Georgia and at CSL Behring's facility in Bern, Switzerland.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift Editing by Robert Birsel)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular