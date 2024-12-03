Takeda, Keros Therapeutics enter exclusive elritercept license agreement

Takeda (TAK) announced that it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Keros Therapeutics (KROS) to further develop, manufacture and commercialize elritercept worldwide outside of mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau. Elritercept is a late-stage investigational activin inhibitor designed to treat anemia associated with certain hematologic cancers, including myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis. The FDA has granted Fast Track designation for the development of elritercept for very low-, low- and intermediate-risk MDS. MDS and MF are characterized by inadequate blood cell production, often leading to severe anemia that significantly impacts patient health and quality of life.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TAK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.