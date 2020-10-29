Takeda In Deal With Moderna, Japan Govt To Expand COVID-19 Vaccine Supply In Japan

(RTTNews) - Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TAK) announced Thursday a three-way agreement with Moderna (MRNA) and the Government of Japan's Ministry of Health Labour and Welfare or MHLW to bring Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate (mRNA-1273) to Japan.

The company will import and distribute 50 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, starting in the first half of 2021, pending licensure in Japan.

Under the deal terms, Takeda will be responsible for securing the necessary regulatory approvals prior to distributing 50 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate in Japan. Moderna will provide finished product and will support Takeda with its development and regulatory efforts.

Moderna has previously announced that the 30,000 participant Phase 3 clinical trial of mRNA-1273 at the 100 µg dose level in the U.S. is fully enrolled.

The agreement follows Takeda's recent announcement that it is establishing the capability to manufacture Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine candidate at its facilities in Japan to provide long-term supply to the Japanese population.

