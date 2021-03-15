Takeda, IDT to manufacture doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Adds details on manufacturing contract, background

March 15 (Reuters) - Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 4502.T said on Monday it has signed an agreement with contract manufacturer IDT Biologika GmbH to manufacture Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

J&J's vaccine, authorized in the United States on Feb. 27, is the first single-dose coronavirus vaccine alongside two-shot vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech PFE.N, 22UAy.DE and Moderna Inc MRNA.O.

Under the contract, the capacity previously reserved to make Takeda's dengue vaccine candidate will be used to make J&J COVID-19 vaccines instead, Takeda said.

After three months, the capacity will be returned to Takeda to resume manufacturing for the planned launch of its dengue vaccine, the Japan-based drugmaker added.

J&J had previously tapped contract manufacturers such as Catalent and Emergent to scale up production and meet global supply goals. Rival drugmaker Merck & Co MRK.N also agreed to make J&J's vaccine earlier this month.

