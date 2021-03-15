US Markets
Takeda, IDT to manufacture doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Manas Mishra
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

March 15 (Reuters) - Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 4502.T said on Monday it had signed an agreement with contract manufacturer IDT Biologika GmbH to manufacture Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

