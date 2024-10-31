News & Insights

Takeda H1 Profit Rises; Upgrades 2024 Management Guidance

October 31, 2024 — 02:54 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Takeda (TKPHF.PK, TAK) reported first half net profit of 187.3 billion yen compared to 41.4 billion yen, last year. Core, non-IFRS, net profit was 489.1 billion yen, up 20.0%. Core, non-IFRS, revenue was 2.38 trillion yen, up 13.4%. Revenue growth was 5.0% at CER.

Fiscal 2024 Management Guidance has been upgraded, primarily due to milder than anticipated generic erosion of VYVANSE and strong business momentum. Core EPS is now projected to be down approximately 10%, revised from prior guidance of a decline of mid-10s%. Core revenue is now projected to be flat to slightly increasing, updated from prior outlook of flat to slightly declining. Core revenue, non-IFRS, is projected to be 4.48 trillion yen, updated from prior guidance of 4.35 trillion yen.

