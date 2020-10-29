Takeda H1 Profit Rises; Lifts FY Earnings View, Cuts Revenue Forecast

(RTTNews) - Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TAK) reported Thursday that its first-half net profit was 86.5 billion Japanese yen, a 15.8 percent increase from last year's 74.83 billion yen. Earnings per share were 55.13 yen, up 15.2 percent from 47.87 yen a year ago.

The results were attributable mainly to lower purchase price accounting and integration costs.

Pre-tax profit surged 3.3 percent from last year to 125.56 billion yen . Operating profit climbed 97.7 percent to 215.59 billion yen.

Revenue declined 4.2 percent to 1.59 trillion yen from 1.66 trillion yen a year ago, impacted primarily by foreign exchange and divestitures.

Takeda delivered underlying revenue growth of 0.5 percent in the first half, consistent with full year guidance of "low-single-digit growth".

Further, the company lifted its fiscal year earnings view, and now expects attributable net profit of 124 billion yen or 79.39 yen per share, higher than previously expected 92 billion yen or 58.91 yen per share.

Operating profit is now expected to be 434 billion yen, up from 395 billion yen a year ago.

The company continues to expect core earnings per share of 420 yen, and core operating profit of 984 billion yen.

Meanwhile, revenue is now expected to be 3.20 trillion yen, lower than previous estimate of 3.25 trillion yen.

