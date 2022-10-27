Takeda H1 Profit Down, Revenues Rise; Lifts FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TAK, TKPHF.PK) reported Thursday that its first-half net profit declined 9.2 percent from the prior year to 166.8 billion yen. Earnings per share fell 8.1 percent to 108 yen.

Core net profit grew 9.2 percent year-over-year to 446.7 billion yen, and core earnings per share grew 34.6 percent to 288 yen.

Revenue increased 10.1 percent from last year to 1.97 trillion yen. Core revenues climbed 19 percent, and core revenues at constant exchange rates grew 5.5 percent.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company raised its outlook, and now expects net profit of 307 billion yen or 198 yen per share, compared to peviously expected 292 billion yen or 188 yen per share.

Core earnings per share is now projected to be 525 yen, up from previously expected 484 yen, and represents a high-single digit growth from last year.

The company now projects operating profit of 530 billion yen, up from 520 billion yen expected earlier.

Revenue would be 3.93 trillion yen, higher than previously expected 3.69 trillion yen.

The company upgraded peak sales estimate for its biggest selling product, ENTYVIO, based on potential for further biologic market growth and share expansion, and its updated assumption for biosimilar entry timing.

