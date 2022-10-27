Markets
TAK

Takeda H1 Profit Down, Revenues Rise; Lifts FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TAK, TKPHF.PK) reported Thursday that its first-half net profit declined 9.2 percent from the prior year to 166.8 billion yen. Earnings per share fell 8.1 percent to 108 yen.

Core net profit grew 9.2 percent year-over-year to 446.7 billion yen, and core earnings per share grew 34.6 percent to 288 yen.

Revenue increased 10.1 percent from last year to 1.97 trillion yen. Core revenues climbed 19 percent, and core revenues at constant exchange rates grew 5.5 percent.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company raised its outlook, and now expects net profit of 307 billion yen or 198 yen per share, compared to peviously expected 292 billion yen or 188 yen per share.

Core earnings per share is now projected to be 525 yen, up from previously expected 484 yen, and represents a high-single digit growth from last year.

The company now projects operating profit of 530 billion yen, up from 520 billion yen expected earlier.

Revenue would be 3.93 trillion yen, higher than previously expected 3.69 trillion yen.

The company upgraded peak sales estimate for its biggest selling product, ENTYVIO, based on potential for further biologic market growth and share expansion, and its updated assumption for biosimilar entry timing.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TAK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular