Takeda Grants License To Neurocrine Biosciences For Seven Pipeline Programs

(RTTNews) - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) have entered a strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize compounds in Takeda's early-to-mid-stage psychiatry pipeline. Takeda granted an exclusive license to Neurocrine Biosciences for seven pipeline programs, including three clinical stage assets for schizophrenia, treatment-resistant depression and anhedonia.

Takeda will receive a total of $120 million in upfront cash. Takeda will also be entitled to development milestones of up to $495 million, commercial milestones of up to $1.4 billion and up to double-digit royalties on net sales.

