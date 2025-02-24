News & Insights

BioTech
TAK

Takeda Gets EMA Approval For Addl. Subcutaneous Administration Of Takhzyro In HAE Patients Aged 12+

February 24, 2025 — 04:28 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TKPHF.PK, TAK) announced on Monday that the European Medicines Agency or EMA has approved an additional 2 mL pre-filled pen option for Takhzyro or Lanadelumab. This approval is for the subcutaneous administration in adolescents, aged 12 years and above, and adult patients with recurrent hereditary Angioedema.

The company said that at present, Takhzyro is approved as 150 mg solution for injection in pre-filled syringe, 300 mg solution for injection in pre-filled syringe, and 300 mg solution for injection in vial. This latest approval for an additional subcutaneous administration option, i.e, the Takhzyro 300 mg solution for injection in pre-filled pen, containing 300 mg of Lanadelumab in 2 mL of solution, has been supported with clinical studies.

Hereditary Angioedema is a rare disorder causing painful and recurring attacks of oedema or swelling in different body parts like the abdomen, face, feet, genitals, hands and throat. These painful attacks can cause asphyxiation and can be life threatening.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TAK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.