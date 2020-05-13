Takeda FY19 Net Profit Down, Revenues Climb; Sees Higher FY20 Results

(RTTNews) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TKPYY.PK) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2019 net profit attributable to owners of the company declined 67.3 percent to 44.24 billion Japanese yen from last year's 135.19 billion yen.

Earnings per share declined to 28.25 yen from 139.82 yen last year.

On a pre-tax basis, the company recorded loss of 60.75 billion yen, compared to last year's profit of 127.61 billion yen.

Operating profit fell 57.8 percent to 100.41 billion yen. Core operating profit increased 110 percent year-on-year to 962 billion yen.

Revenue of 3.29 trillion yen climbed 57 percent from last year's 2.10 trillion yen, in first full year following acquisition of Shire.

Further, Takeda raised its cost synergy target to $2.3 billion and is on track to deliver on its targets to rapidly pay down debt and continue to divest non-core assets.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2020, the company expects earnings per share of 39 yen, core earnings per share of 420 yen, and operating profit to more than triple to 355 billion yen. Core operating profit would be 984 billion yen. Core operating margin would be 30.3 percent, higher than last year.

Takeda expects underlying core operating profit growth in the high single digits and underlying core earnings per share growth in the low teens.

Revenue is expected to be 3.25 trillion yen for the year.

The company believes that its financial results for FY2020 will not be materially affected by COVID-19.

Takeda expects to maintain its dividend to shareholders of 180 yen per share.

Takeda President and Chief Executive Officer Christophe Weber said, "..Takeda is taking a lead in meeting the challenges of the COVID-19 outbreak. We initiated a global industry alliance, sharing our world-class Plasma-Derived Therapy R&D, plasma collection and manufacturing capabilities to work collaboratively with other global and regional plasma companies to accelerate development of CoVIg-19, a potential plasma-derived therapy for patients at risk from serious complications of COVID-19. Clinical trials are on track to begin in the summer and if successful, CoVIg-19 has the potential to be one of the earliest approved treatment options."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.