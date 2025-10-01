BioTech

Takeda To Discontinue Cell Therapy Efforts; To Recognize Impairment Loss In Q2

October 01, 2025 — 09:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Takeda (TAK) announced it has made the decision to discontinue its cell therapy efforts. Takeda will seek an external partner to leverage its cell therapy platform technologies and to further advance the company's research and clinic-ready programs in this field.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, Takeda expects to recognize an impairment loss of approximately 58.0 billion yen, primarily related to intangible assets associated with the gamma delta T-cell therapy platform. The company said the majority of this impact is expected to be absorbed by the 50.0 billion yen of impairment losses on intangible assets associated with products, including in-process R&D, included in full-year consolidated forecast for fiscal 2025.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

