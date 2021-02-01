Takeda Closes EUR 350 Mln TachoSil Sale To Corza Health; Signs Long-term Manufacturing, Supply Deal

(RTTNews) - Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. (TAK) announced Monday that it has completed the previously announced sale of TachoSil Fibrin Sealant Patch to Corza Health, Inc. for 350 million euros.

TachoSil is a surgical patch to deliver safe, fast and reliable bleeding control.

Under the deal terms, Corza has acquired the assets and licenses that support the development and commercialization of TachoSil, while Takeda maintains ownership of the manufacturing facility in Linz, Austria.

Takeda has entered into a long-term manufacturing & supply agreement, under which it will continue to exclusively manufacture TachoSil products and supply them to Corza.

The company said it intends to use the proceeds from the sale to reduce its debt and accelerate deleveraging towards its target.

