Takeda Canada Inks Contract With Canadian Blood Services For GLASSIA

(RTTNews) - Takeda Canada Inc., the Canadian arm of Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TAK) on Wednesday entered into a contract with Canadian Blood Services (CBS) for GLASSIA (alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor) resulting from CBS's request for proposal for hereditary deficiency of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (Alpha-1).

Glassia has been approved to be listed on the CBS Plasma Protein and Related Products (PPRP) formulary with specific criteria for reimbursement. This marks Takeda's entry into the Alpha-1 community in Canada, building on the company's commitment to developing innovative treatments for rare diseases.

Glassia is a liquid medicine for infusion containing human Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor (A1-PI) also known as alpha-1 antitrypsin (A1AT), which is purified from human blood.

