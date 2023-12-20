News & Insights

Takeda Canada Inks Contract With Canadian Blood Services For GLASSIA

December 20, 2023 — 07:16 am EST

(RTTNews) - Takeda Canada Inc., the Canadian arm of Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TAK) on Wednesday entered into a contract with Canadian Blood Services (CBS) for GLASSIA (alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor) resulting from CBS's request for proposal for hereditary deficiency of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (Alpha-1).

Glassia has been approved to be listed on the CBS Plasma Protein and Related Products (PPRP) formulary with specific criteria for reimbursement. This marks Takeda's entry into the Alpha-1 community in Canada, building on the company's commitment to developing innovative treatments for rare diseases.

Glassia is a liquid medicine for infusion containing human Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor (A1-PI) also known as alpha-1 antitrypsin (A1AT), which is purified from human blood.

