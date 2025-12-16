BioTech

Takeda Canada: British Columbia Now Reimburses FRUZAQLA

December 16, 2025 — 08:36 am EST

(RTTNews) - Takeda Canada announced that FRUZAQLA - fruquintinib capsules - will now be reimbursed by BC Cancer as a treatment option for adult patients with metastatic colorectal cancer who have been previously treated with, or are not considered candidates, for available standard therapies.

FRUZAQLA was reimbursed in Quebec by Régie de l'assurance maladie, and under the federal Non-Insured Health Benefits Formulary, both under certain criteria patients need to meet. It received market authorization by Health Canada in September 2024 and received a positive reimbursement recommendation by Canada's Drug Agency and Institut national d'excellence en santé et services sociaux.

