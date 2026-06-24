Takeda Appoints Julie Kim President & CEO Following 18-Month Transition As Weber Retires

(RTTNews) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) announced that the Board of Directors has officially appointed Julie Kim as the company's Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer, completing an 18-month CEO transition as former President and CEO Christophe Weber retires from these positions.

Kim has accumulated more than three decades of experience in global healthcare, holding several executive roles previously. She served as President of the Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit and president of the U.S. Business Unit of Takeda before becoming CEO-elect in 2026.

Shareholders have also elected three new external directors to the Board of directors, namely Bruce Broussard, Koichiro Kimura and Paul Stoffels.

Takeda has traded between $12.99 and $18.90 over the last year.

TAK closed Tuesday's trade at $15.84, up 2.39%. In the per-market, shares are trading up 0.13% to $15.85.

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