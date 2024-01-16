Takeda Announces FDA Approval Of HYQVIA For CIDP - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Takeda (TAK) announced the FDA has approved HYQVIA for the treatment of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy as maintenance therapy to prevent the relapse of neuromuscular disability and impairment in adults. HYQVIA is now available as a maintenance therapy for adult patients with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in the U.S.

"With the FDA approval of HYQVIA for CIDP, we can now offer a personalized maintenance treatment option for adults with this debilitating disease," said Giles Platford, president of Takeda's Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit.

