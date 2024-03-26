News & Insights

Markets
TAK

Takeda Announces Approval Of ADZYNMA Intravenous Injection 1500 In Japan

March 26, 2024 — 08:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Takeda (TAK) announced the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has approved the use of ADZYNMA for the treatment of congenital thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura for individuals 12 years of age and older. The company said the approval does not result in any changes to consolidated forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024.

"The approval of ADZYNMA is an important milestone for people living with cTTP in Japan, who had limited treatment options and now have the first treatment option specifically approved to treat this ultra-rare condition," said Yasushi Kajii, Head, R&D Japan Region at Takeda.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TAK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.