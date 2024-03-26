Takeda Announces Approval Of ADZYNMA Intravenous Injection 1500 In Japan

(RTTNews) - Takeda (TAK) announced the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has approved the use of ADZYNMA for the treatment of congenital thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura for individuals 12 years of age and older. The company said the approval does not result in any changes to consolidated forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024.

"The approval of ADZYNMA is an important milestone for people living with cTTP in Japan, who had limited treatment options and now have the first treatment option specifically approved to treat this ultra-rare condition," said Yasushi Kajii, Head, R&D Japan Region at Takeda.

