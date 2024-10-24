Takeda and BMC team on decarbonization across health care ecosystem

Takeda (TAK) and Boston Medical Center BMC announced a new collaboration focused on identifying innovative solutions that can reduce hard-to-abate greenhouse gas GHG emissions in the health care sector. The collaboration between Takeda and BMC aims to reduce the GHG emissions caused by disposal of regulated medical waste, such as pharmaceutical packaging and single-use plastics, which are among the most difficult environmental challenges facing the industry. The effort will also seek to scale the interventions developed through the collaboration by sharing best practices to help other organizations adopt and learn new ways to decarbonize in their operations to drive wider health care ecosystem impact…As a part of this collaboration, Boston Medical Center will conduct waste audits across key clinical areas to identify emission hotspots and pilot new technologies aimed at reducing emissions from the disposal of regulated medical waste, including pharmaceutical packaging. BMC, recognized with multiple Practice Greenhealth Top 25 Environmental Excellence Awards, is the first hospital in the nation to leverage a rooftop solar array to provide energy bill credit to eligible patients facing energy insecurity…For Takeda, this collaboration supports its ambitious climate goal to reach net-zero greenhouse gas GHG emissions in its operations by 2035 and across our value chain by 2040. In 2024, the Science Based Targets initiative SBTi validated Takeda’s net zero GHG emission goals as being consistent with reductions required to limit the rise in global temperature to 1.5 degrees C above pre-industrial levels.

