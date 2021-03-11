Takeda Aims Double-digit Revenue Growth In Growth & Emerging Markets Business Unit Over Next Decade

(RTTNews) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) targets double-digit revenue growth in its Growth and Emerging Markets Business Unit Over the next decade. The revenue goal of about US$9 billion by fiscal year 2030 represents more than doubling of current revenues in the Growth and Emerging Markets Business Unit.

The potential growth will be primarily driven by a balanced geographical focus and targeted portfolio investments in the Company's 14 Global Brands and Wave 1 pipeline assets.

Takeda said its Growth and Emerging Markets Business Unit is targeting expansion in high growth markets such as Brazil, China and India.

The company noted that its dengue vaccine candidate (TAK-003), developed to address the 390 million global dengue infections every year, is projected to be a significant growth driver for the region, with the majority of projected revenues coming from Growth and Emerging Markets Business Unit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.