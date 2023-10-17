News & Insights

Markets
TAK

Takeda : Phase 3 Study Of Alofisel In Complex Crohn's Perianal Fistulas Fails To Meet Main Goal

October 17, 2023 — 11:31 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Takeda (TAK) said that the Phase 3 ADMIRE-CD II study, assessing the efficacy and safety of Alofisel (darvadstrocel) for the treatment of complex Crohn's Perianal Fistulas, did not meet its primary endpoint of combined remission at 24 weeks.

The safety profile for darvadstrocel was consistent with prior studies and there were no new safety signals identified, the company said in a statement.

Alofisel is approved in the European Union, Israel, Switzerland, Serbia, United Kingdom and Japan based on positive data from the previously completed ADMIRE-CD study. The approval in Japan is also based on positive data from the Japanese study, Darvadstrocel-3002.

Takeda said it is continuing to assess the financial impacts of the study results, including impairment loss for intangible assets, on the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TAK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.