TAK

Takeda : FDA Approves Fruzaqla For Previously Treated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

November 08, 2023 — 10:37 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Takeda (TAK) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Fruzaqla (fruquintinib), an oral targeted therapy for adults with metastatic colorectal cancer or mCRC who have been previously treated with fluoropyrimidine-, oxaliplatin-, and irinotecan-based chemotherapy, an anti-VEGF therapy, and, if RAS wild-type and medically appropriate, an anti-EGFR therapy.

The approval was received under Priority Review more than 20 days ahead of the scheduled PDUFA date of November 30, 2023.

Fruzaqla is the first and only selective inhibitor of all three VEGF receptor kinases approved in the U.S. for previously treated mCRC regardless of biomarker status.

