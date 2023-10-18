News & Insights

Takeda : Adcetris Combination Approved In Europe For Hodgkin Lymphoma Treatment

October 18, 2023 — 08:41 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Takeda (TAK) said that the European Commission approved Adcetris or brentuximab vedotin in combination with doxorubicin, vinblastine and dacarbazine (AVD) to treat adult patients with previously untreated CD30+ Stage III Hodgkin lymphoma.

The decision follows a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) on September 14, 2023.

Adcetris is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed at CD30, a defining marker of Hodgkin lymphoma, and has been previously approved as a therapy for adult patients in Europe in six distinct indications, including those with previously untreated CD30+ Stage IV Hodgkin lymphoma.

