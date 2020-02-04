Takeda 9-month Core Operating Profit Rises; Underlying Revenue Down 1.2%

(RTTNews) - Takeda (TAK) reported that its nine-month operating profit declined 42.9% year-over-year to 162.5 billion yen, largely impacted by non-cash purchase accounting expenses including the unwinding of inventory step-up and amortization of intangible assets. Reported operating profit was also impacted by significant one-time costs related to the Shire integration. Core operating profit increased year-over-year 129.9% to 792.2 billion yen, primarily due to the consolidation of Shire, while also benefitting from the strong performance of Takeda 14 global brands, cost synergies and improved OPEX efficiency. Underlying core earnings per share for the year-to-date period was 359 yen.

Year-to-date revenue was 2.52 trillion yen, up 82.6% from prior year due to acquisition of Shire and continued strong performance of 14 global brands. Underlying revenue declined 1.2% from pro-forma result, prior year. The company's 14 global brands reported revenue was 836.4 billion yen in aggregate, an underlying growth of 20%, driven by ENTYVIO, TAKHZYRO, and NINLARO.

For fiscal 2019, the company now projects core operating profit of 950.0 billion yen, up from previous guidance of 930.0 billion yen. Underlying core EPS is now estimated to be in a range of 385 yen - 405 yen, updated from previous guidance range of 370 yen - 390 yen. Revenue is now anticipated to be 3.29 trillion yen, revised from guidance of 3.26 trillion yen.

