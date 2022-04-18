Takeda : Japan Approves Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine For Primary And Booster Immunization

(RTTNews) - Takeda (TAK) said that it has received manufacturing and marketing approval from the Japan Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for Nuvaxovid Intramuscular Injection or Nuvaxovid, a novel recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine, for primary and booster immunization in individuals aged 18 and older.

Nuvaxovid Intramuscular Injection, containing Matrix-MTM adjuvant, is the first recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Japan.

Novavax licensed and transferred its manufacturing technologies to enable Takeda to develop and manufacture the vaccine at its facility in Hikari.

Takeda noted that it will begin distribution of Nuvaxovid doses purchased by the Government of Japan as soon as possible.

Nuvaxovid is stored at a refrigerated temperature of 2 -8? and will be transported using a conventional vaccine supply chain.

