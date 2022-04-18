Markets
NVAX

Takeda : Japan Approves Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine For Primary And Booster Immunization

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Takeda (TAK) said that it has received manufacturing and marketing approval from the Japan Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for Nuvaxovid Intramuscular Injection or Nuvaxovid, a novel recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine, for primary and booster immunization in individuals aged 18 and older.

Nuvaxovid Intramuscular Injection, containing Matrix-MTM adjuvant, is the first recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Japan.

Novavax licensed and transferred its manufacturing technologies to enable Takeda to develop and manufacture the vaccine at its facility in Hikari.

Takeda noted that it will begin distribution of Nuvaxovid doses purchased by the Government of Japan as soon as possible.

Nuvaxovid is stored at a refrigerated temperature of 2 -8? and will be transported using a conventional vaccine supply chain.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVAX TAK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular