Markets
TAK

Takeda: TAK-003 Shows 84.1% Vaccine Efficacy Against Hospitalized Dengue In Long-term TIDES Trial

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Takeda (TAK) said its dengue vaccine candidate, TAK-003, prevented 84% of hospitalized dengue cases and 61% of symptomatic dengue cases, with no important safety risks identified, in the overall population including both seropositive and seronegative individuals through four and a half years after vaccination in the phase 3 Tetravalent Immunization against Dengue Efficacy Study trial. The company said these long-term results supplement previously published TIDES data that showed the candidate vaccine met its primary endpoint of overall vaccine efficacy against virologically-confirmed dengue.

The company noted that, while the long-term follow-up for the primary two-dose series has been completed, the TIDES trial remains ongoing to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a booster dose.

TAK-003 is undergoing regulatory review for the prevention of dengue disease in children and adults in the European Union and select dengue-endemic countries.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TAK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular