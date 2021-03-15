Takeda: Phase3 Trial Analysis Supports Efficacy Of Maribavir Over Therapies In Transplant Recipients

(RTTNews) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) said that a subgroup analysis from phase 3 clinical trial supported efficacy of the investigational drug TAK-620 or maribavir over conventional therapies in transplant recipients with cytomegalovirus infection.

The company stated that more than three times as many transplant recipients with confirmed genotypic resistant Confirmed Resistant Cytomegalovirus or CMV infection at baseline treated with maribavir achieved confirmed CMV viremia clearance at Study Week 8 compared to those treated with conventional antiviral therapies.

Findings from the overall trial population showed the study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating that maribavir was superior to conventional antiviral therapies in CMV viremia clearance at Study Week 8.

Specifically, 55.7% of transplant recipients with refractory, with or without resistance, CMV infection/disease treated with maribavir achieved confirmed CMV viremia clearance as compared to 23.9% of those on conventional antiviral therapies.

Transplant recipients receiving maribavir exhibited lower incidence of treatment-related toxicities common with conventional antiviral therapies.

Takeda said it continues to investigate maribavir for the first-line treatment of CMV in Hematopoietic cell transplant recipients in an ongoing phase 3 clinical trial.

