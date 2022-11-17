Takeda: Phase 3 PhALLCON Trial Meets Primary Endpoint

(RTTNews) - Takeda (TAK) announced that the phase 3 PhALLCON trial met its primary endpoint, showing that adult patients with newly-diagnosed Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia treated with ICLUSIG plus reduced-intensity chemotherapy achieved higher rates of minimal residual disease-negative complete remission compared to imatinib. In the trial, no new safety signals were observed. The PhALLCON study is a phase 3 randomized, international, open-label multicenter trial.

Takeda said the data from this trial will be discussed with regulatory agencies and shared with the scientific community in the future.

