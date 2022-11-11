Takeda: European Commission Grants Marketing Authorization For LIVTENCITY

(RTTNews) - Takeda (TAK) announced the European Commission has granted Marketing Authorization for LIVTENCITY for the treatment of cytomegalovirus infection and/or disease that are refractory to one or more prior therapies, including ganciclovir, valganciclovir, cidofovir or foscarnet, in adult patients who have undergone a haematopoietic stem cell transplant or solid organ transplant. The EC approval marks the fourth approval of LIVTENCITY for post-transplant refractory CMV infection, the company noted.

The centralized marketing authorization was based on the phase 3 SOLSTICE trial, the company said.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

