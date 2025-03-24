Takeaways from the Women's Private Equity Summit 2025

Members of the Nasdaq Fund Secondaries team recently joined over 1,200 women from across the private equity industry for three days of focused collaboration, networking, and information exchange at the Women’s Private Equity Summit, hosted by With Intelligence in Phoenix, Arizona March 3-5.

As a Platinum Sponsor of this year’s summit, we had the pleasure of closing out day one of content with Nasdaq Chair & CEO Adena Friedman, who was joined by moderator Conway Bate, Managing Director and Global Head of Capital Formation at Hunter Point Capital, for a keynote fireside chat- The Future of the Financial Markets. On day two, Rory Mabin, Head of Institutional Secondaries at Nasdaq Fund Secondaries spoke on the panel The Hunt for Liquidity: How Big a Role Will Secondaries Play in The Quest by GPs and LPs to Generate Capital to discuss the evolving role of secondaries with panelists from Neuberger Berman, W Capital Partners, and Ares Management.

Here are the main takeaways from these discussions.

*Information in this article should not be interpreted as direct quotes from panelists.

The Future of the Financial Markets:

The conversation centered on the evolving relationship between public and private markets, with a strong emphasis on liquidity.

Friedman shared how her experience as the CFO of the Carlyle Group during the process of taking the firm public shaped her understanding of the technological gaps in private equity and said this understanding informs Nasdaq’s strategies for improving liquidity and technology in both public and private sectors.

Friedman emphasized Nasdaq’s efforts to improve liquidity in private markets through technology solutions and strategies like embedding liquidity mechanisms into fund structures. Recognizing the inefficiencies in traditional secondary transactions, Nasdaq developed technology to optimize secondaries workflow, from price discovery through transaction closing. These solutions are designed to address the need for efficient liquidity management in private markets.

She also noted the role of retail investors and the increasing need for an appropriate level of transparency, proactive strategies for providing liquidity and investor education as part of the future market landscape.

Looking ahead, Friedman shared her perspective on the IPO market for 2025, acknowledging the influence of interest rates and the demand for risk capital. The health of the IPO market depends on both private equity and public market investors’ willingness to take risk, and public market investors’ risk appetite has been low due to economic uncertainties, she said. Factors affecting risk appetite include interest rate increases causing public companies and investors to recalibrate their financial models, changes to the cost of capital impacting companies’ growth and earning potential and shifts in demand (particularly the software sector).

However, as investors become more comfortable with the current interest rate environment and potential changes to the regulatory environment with the new administration, Friedman noted that there seems to be more readiness to deploy capital. Early IPOs have shown mixed results, and it's possible that there could be increased activity in Q2.

The Hunt for Liquidity:

2024 was a record year for secondary transactions with 41% YOY market growth and a reversal of the GP-LP lead split: in 2023 we saw GP-led deals surge ahead while over the past year, LP-leds retook the majority position (56% of transactions were on the LP side in 2024). Growth continues to be driven by a backlog of exits, LP’s being more active in their turnover ratio and management of their book, and a numerator effect “bubbling over” into a denominator effect.

The GP-led side of the market has seen significant growth in single-asset continuation vehicles (CVs). One panelist noted that although these deals can be advantageous, they generally require careful diligence to ensure alignment of incentives for all parties. LPs continue to have varying opinions about the use of continuation vehicles by GPs. These opportunities can be viewed favorably as they aim to offer competitive returns and strive to perform in line with or even better than peers with lower loss ratios, which may be particularly appealing for those limited partners (LPs) with substantial co-investment portfolios who are comfortable with asset-level deals. On the other hand, the potential for conflicts of interest, painful opt-in processes, and the growing potential for regulatory oversight, CVs may not ultimately be the right solution for every GP or every situation.

Credit secondaries continue to be the focus of significant attention, as the sector overall has experienced significant growth. Funds raised in 2017 and 2018 have matured, making secondaries a viable option and instilling confidence in the marketplace. The capital pipeline is expanding, currently holding over $260 billion in dry powder.

Additionally, secondaries buyers had raised around $62B via 40 Act funds as of October 2024, with an additional $12B-$15B expected in the next year (data from Evercore). Focus on accessing retail investors continues to influence product development across the market, with many sponsors thinking of ways to manage liquidity needs for investors beyond typical redemption programs.

Looking forward, panelists highlighted trends to watch. LPs working with Middle Market GPs will resize their allocation to this group, either to proactive rebalance or generational turnover in managers, creating more secondaries opportunities. While the use cases for CVs seem to have limitations, many of the first vintages are now reaching maturity, potentially leading to continuation vehicles of continuation vehicles (CV of CVs). And lastly, technological intervention in deal workflows will be vital to support continued growth in this space.

Key Themes and Takeaways from the Week:

The Evolving LP-GP Relationship -The relationship between GPs and LPs is dynamic and has changed in recent years amidst a challenging exit environment. Major factors shaping the relationship in its current form include trust and alignment - with LPs seeking GPs with a proven track record and strong alignment of interests - and information flow - with LPs expecting transparency through effective communication and high-quality data to better evaluate the GP diligence. The consensus among LPs was that there is a strong interest in more collaborative relationships with GPs who they see as long-term partners.

Fundraising - Fundraising has generally declined, largely due to a constrained liquidity environment stemming from weakened exit activity. This has resulted in limited distributions to LPs, impacting their ability to commit to new funds. However, while overall fundraising has been challenged, there is a clear “flight to quality.” For GPs, this concentration means smaller and mid-sized funds face greater hurdles as compared to just a few years ago, with longer fundraising cycles overall, as well as increased competition for capital, and greater emphasis on demonstrated performance and strong track records.

Liquidity - Demand for liquidity continues to increase due to a confluence of factors including:

Macroeconomic uncertainty, which creates a desire for more liquid assets.

A continuation of the challenged exit environment making it harder to realize returns through traditional channels.

An increase in unfunded commitments, and more challenges meeting capital calls as liquid assets are strained.

As a result, we have seen the rise of:

GP-led continuation funds, which give LPs the option to exit while allowing GPs more time to maximize value of prized assets.

Secondary market activity, which provides an alternative avenue for liquidity. Secondaries are often considered as a strategic tool for portfolio management.

Innovative fund structures and strategies including the focus on alternative capital sources like retail investors, and deal structures such as public-to-private (P2P) and carve outs.

Macroeconomic Factors - Several key macroeconomic factors were identified as influencing private equity, including high interest rates that increase the cost of debt and slow deal-making activities, economic uncertainty that reduces risk appetite and freezes investments, and inflation that erodes returns and raises costs for portfolio companies. Additionally, geopolitical tensions and market volatility further complicate the investment landscape, making it imperative for private equity firms to adopt more flexible and strategic approaches to navigate these challenges.

AI - Advances in technology have made AI a significant area of focus for private market participants. Panelists highlighted a few near-term applications of AI, which include:

Utilizing it to provide data-driven insights that may improve accuracy and speed of investment decisions.

Increasing automation of certain tasks to streamline operational efficiency and reduce costs.

Using AI to identify and mitigate potential risks, aiming to enhance investment performance.

Leveraging tools to identify new growth opportunities and optimizing the performance of portfolio companies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.