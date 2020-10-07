Takeaway.com shareholders approve Grubhub acquisition

US Markets
Shareholders of Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, the online food-ordering company, on Wednesday said its shareholders have approved a proposed $7.3 billion acquisition of U.S. rival GrubHub.

Takeaway agreed in June to buy Grubhub in an all-share deal that would make the combination the biggest company in its industry in both Europe and the U.S.

The company said in a statement on Wednesday it still expects the deal to close in the first half of 2021, pending approval from Grubhub shareholders and regulators.

Takeaway, which is loss-making but says sales are booming amid the coronavirus pandemic, is due to report third-quarter earnings next week.

