Takeaway.com says Just Eat deal could be probed by UK's CMA

Online food ordering firm Takeaway.com NV said on Thursday Britain's competition watchdog may investigate its all-share buyout offer for London-listed Just Eat Plc, possibly delaying the completion of the multi-billion dollar deal.
