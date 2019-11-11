Takeaway.com Issues Statement On Prosus' Offer For Just Eat - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Takeaway.com N.V. said the company believes the agreed merger ratio between Just Eat and Takeaway.com is appropriate. However, Takeaway.com noted that the current cash values of both the company's and the competing offer from Prosus N.V. aren't particularly appealing to the Just Eat shareholders.

Jitse Groen, CEO of Takeaway.com, said: "Takeaway.com now operates in two out of the world's four major profit pools. Including the UK, the Just Eat Takeaway.com combination will therefore operate in three out of the four major profit pools globally available. This in stark contrast with most other food delivery websites, which are loss-making, and in our opinion, will likely never become profitable."

Separately, Prosus N.V. urged Just Eat shareholders to accept the offer by its indirect subsidiary MIH as soon as possible and, in any event, by no later than the first closing date, on 11 December 2019. MIH has also reduced the level of acceptances required to satisfy the acceptance condition to 75 percent of the Just Eat Shares. The company has published an offer document relating to the cash offer for shares in Just Eat.

