US Markets
UBER

Takeaway, Uber CEOs exchange barbs after Uber Eats says it will enter German market

Contributor
Toby Sterling Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO

The chief executive of Europe's largest restaurant order and delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com sparred with the CEO of Uber on Twitter on Wednesday after the U.S. company said Uber Eats would launch in Germany, one of Takeaway's biggest markets.

Adds Uber CEO's response on Twitter

AMSTERDAM, April 21 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Europe's largest restaurant order and delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com TKWY.AS sparred with the CEO of Uber UBER.N on Twitter on Wednesday after the U.S. company said Uber Eats would launch in Germany, one of Takeaway's biggest markets.

"Interesting way of trying to depress our share price," Jitse Groen said on Twitter, addressing Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi by his handle.

Khosrowshahi replied, "Advice: pay a little less attention to your short term stock price and more attention to your Tech and Ops."

Groen shot back that his rival should "start paying taxes (and) minimum wage ... before giving a founder advice on how he should run his business."

Takeaway shares closed down 2.9% at 89.54 euros following the Uber Eats news.

Contacted by Reuters, Uber had no immediate comment. A spokesman for Takeaway confirmed Groen's tweets were authentic.

Last week, Takeaway reported a 79% increase in first-quarter orders, citing strength in Britain, where it competes with Uber Eats and Deliveroo.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5002;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UBER

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular