Takeaway shares rise 6.7% after investor Cat Rock increases stake

AMSTERDAM, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com TKWY.AS closed 6.7% higher at 69.67 euros ($80.77) in Amsterdam on Friday after investor Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its stake.

In an SEC filing published Friday, Cat Rock, the company's third-largest shareholder, said it now holds 5.93% of Takeaway as of the reporting date Oct. 4. According to Refinitiv data, Cat Rock's shareholding had been 5.13% as of its most recent previous disclosure.

Takeaway reported weaker than expected third-quarter order numbers on Wednesday in a trading update. The company is due to meet with investors next week to discuss strategy. The company's shares are down 25% in the year to date.

($1 = 0.8625 euros)

