Takeaway sets Just Eat deal back a week, faces competition probe

Takeaway.com said on Friday its 6.2 billion pound takeover of Just Eat will proceed despite a last-minute setback when the UK competition authorities said they will probe the deal to create one of the world's largest meal delivery companies.
