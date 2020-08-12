Takeaway reports surging revenues, bigger loss in H1

Online food ordering company Just Eat Takeaway.com NV reported higher revenues and underlying profit for the first half of 2020, and a bigger loss, as the coronavirus pandemic led to a surge in orders and restaurants flocking to its services.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was 177 million euros ($207 million), up from 76 million euros in the same period a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.

Revenue was up 44% to 1.03 billion, while the net loss increased to 158 million euros from 27 million euros.

In a preview of earnings, analysts at ING had forecast a 39% rise in revenue to 1.03 billion euros and EBITDA of 110 million euros.

($1 = 0.8538 euros)

