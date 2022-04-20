Takeaway in talks with potential buyers for Grubhub, says CEO Groen

AMSTERDAM, April 20 (Reuters) - Food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com TKWY.AS is in talks with potential buyers over a possible sale of its U.S. arm Grubhub, Chief Executive Jitse Groen said on Wednesday.

Groen was speaking on a call after the company posted a first quarter trading update, in which the company said it would consider a sale, rather than a partnership of Grubhub, which it bought for $7.3 billion last year.

Groen said there was no guarantee talks would lead to a sale.

