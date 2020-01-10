Takeaway declares victory in Just Eat bid battle
AMSTERDAM, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Dutch online food ordering service Takeaway.com TKWY.AS on Friday declared victory in its bid to buy Britain's Just Eat JE.L in a deal worth 5.9 billion pounds ($7.7 billion).
Takeaway said in a statement that 80.4 percent of Just Eat shareholders had agreed to its all-share offer, passing a 50 percent threshold needed to make the offer unconditional.
($1 = 0.7655 pounds)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Keith Weir)
