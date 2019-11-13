Takeaway CEO says he does not plan to improve bid for Just Eat

BARCELONA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Takeaway.com NV TKWY.AS CEO Jitse Groen said on Wednesday he does not plan to improve his company's 4.3 billion pound ($5.50 billion) all-share bid to buy British rival Just Eat PLCJE.L, despite a higher cash offer from rival Prosus NV PRX.AS.

Asked on the sidelines of the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom conference in Barcelona whether he planned to raise or sweeten the offer, he said "no".

When asked how much support his offer had from shareholders he answered "a lot, actually, because they are the same shareholders, there's a lot of overlap. People know our track record."

($1 = 0.7815 pounds)

