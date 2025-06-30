Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Markets: Ubiquiti, Flotek Industries & Goldman Sachs in Focus

The three most widely followed U.S. indexes — the Nasdaq Composite, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the S&P 500 — increased 3.27%, 2.91%, and 2.45%, respectively, last week. Investors showed cautious optimism, following a notable de-escalation in the Middle East conflict, specifically related to the Israel-Iran situation, after President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire agreement. Also, the expectation of the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut and ongoing discussions around trade policies with major trading partners have played a role.

The Department of Commerce reported that personal consumption expenditure (PCE), the Fed’s preferred inflation index, gained 0.1% in May, in line with street expectations. On a year-over-year basis, PCE rose to 2.3% in May from 2.2% last month. Favorable inflation conditions, along with a shrinking labor market, raise hope for interest rate cuts by the Fed in the near future. However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank’s "wait and see" approach and warned against rising inflation, particularly due to high tariffs.

The U.S. economy contracted deeper than initially estimated in the first quarter of 2025. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by 0.5% against the previous estimate of 0.2%, the first negative GDP reading since Q1 of 2022. The consumer confidence also fell to 93 in June, sharply down from May’s reading of 98. Personal income, personal spending and personal savings fell by 0.4%, 0.1%, and 4.5%, respectively, in the same period.

Regardless of market conditions, we, here at Zacks, provide investors with unbiased guidance on how to beat the market.

As usual, Zacks Research guided investors over the past three months with its time-tested methodologies. Given the prevailing market uncertainty, you may want to look at our feats to prepare better for your next action.

Here are some of our key achievements:

Banco Bradesco and Ubiquiti Following Zacks Rank Upgrade

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. BBD have gained 30% (versus the S&P 500’s 14.8% increase) since it was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) on April 24.

Another stock, Ubiquiti Inc. UI, which was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 on April 25, has returned 28.7% (versus the S&P 500’s 12.4% increase) since then.

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks returned +6.51% in May 2025, which compares to +4.47% for the S&P 500 index and +4.12% for the equal-weight version of the index. This follows the Zacks Rank # 1 stocks’ +17.96% return in April vs. +15.04% for the S&P 500 index.

A hypothetical portfolio of Zacks Rank # 1 stocks returned +6.51% in May 2025, which compares to +4.47% for the S&P 500 index and +4.12% for the equal-weight version of the index. This follows the Zacks Rank # 1 stocks’ +17.96% return in April vs. +15.04% for the S&P 500 index.

This hypothetical portfolio has returned -2.59% in 2025 (through June 2) vs. -1.12% for the S&P 500 index and -4.41% for the equal-weight version of the index.

This portfolio returned +22.4% in 2024, vs. +28% for the S&P 500 index and +19.9% for the equal-weight version of the S&P 500 index.

This hypothetical portfolio returned +20.65% in 2023 vs. +24.83% for the S&P 500 index and +15% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index.

The Zacks Model Portfolio — consisting of Zacks Rank #1 stocks — has outperformed the S&P index by more than 12 percentage points since 1988 (through June 2, 2025, the Zacks # 1 Rank stocks generated an annualized average return of +23.5% vs. +11% for the S&P 500 index).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here >>>

Check Banco Bradesco’s historical EPS and Sales here>>>

Check Ubiquiti’s historical EPS and Sales here>>>



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Recommendation Upgrades Flotek & TTM Technologies

Shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. FTK and TTM Technologies, Inc. TTMI have advanced 101% and 61.6% (versus the S&P 500’s 9.1% increase) since their Zacks Recommendation was upgraded to Outperform on May 6.

While the Zacks Rank is our short-term rating system that is most effective over the one- to three-month holding horizon, the Zacks Recommendation aims to predict performance over the next 6 to 12 months. However, just like the Zacks Rank, the foundation for the Zacks Recommendation is trends in earnings estimate revisions.

The Zacks Recommendation classifies stocks into three groups — Outperform, Neutral and Underperform. While these recommendations are determined quantitatively, our analysts have the flexibility to override them for the 1100+ stocks they closely follow based on their better judgment of factors such as valuation, industry conditions and management effectiveness than the quantitative model.

To access our research reports with Zacks Recommendations for the 1100+ stocks we cover, click here>>>

Zacks Focus List Stocks Quanta Services, Lam Research Shoot Up

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. PWR, which belongs to the Zacks Focus List, have gained 49.9% over the past 12 weeks. The stock was added to the Focus List on December 23, 2021. Another Focus-List holding, Lam Research Corporation LRCX, which was added to the portfolio on December 5, 2016, has returned 33.9% over the past 12 weeks. The S&P 500 has advanced by 10.6% over this period.

The 50-stock Focus List portfolio returned +6.33% in April 2025 vs. +6.29% for the S&P 500 index and -5.01% for the equal-weight version of the index. The portfolio had returned -0.27% in April 2025 (vs. -0.68% for the S&P 500 index) and -3.63% in March 2025 (vs. -5.63% for the S&P 500 index).

Year to date, the Focus List portfolio has returned +2.90% (through May 31st, 2025) vs. +1.07% for the S&P 500 index and -7.74% for the equal-weight version of the index.

The Zacks Focus List portfolio returned +18.41% in 2024 vs. +25.04% for the S&P 500 index and +13% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. The portfolio had returned +29.54% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index and +13.61% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. In 2022, the portfolio returned -15.2% vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

The portfolio leads the broader market over the preceding one, three, five and 10-year periods. These annualized return comparisons are: +15.39% for the Focus List vs. +13.54% for the index over the one-year period, +16.56% vs. +14.41% over the 3-year period, +17.01% vs. +15.94% over the 5-year period, and +13.12% vs. +12.86% over the 10-year period.

Since 2004, the Focus List portfolio has produced an annualized return of +11.60% (through the end of May 2025). This compares to a +10.22% annualized return for the S&P 500 index and +9.41% for the equal-weight version of the index in the same time period.

Unlock all of our powerful research, tools and analysis, including the Focus List, Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research Reports, Zacks Earnings ESP Filter, Premium Screener and more, as part of Zacks Premium. Gain full access now >>

Zacks ECAP Stocks Intuit & MSCI Make Significant Gains

Intuit Inc. INTU, a component of our Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), has jumped 29.7% over the past 12 weeks. MSCI Inc. MSCI has followed Intuit with 3.2% returns.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), which consists of 30 concentrated, ultra-defensive, long-term Buy-and-Hold stocks, returned +3.20% in the first quarter of 2025 vs. the S&P 500 index’s -4.30% decline (SPY ETF).

For the year 2024, the portfolio returned +16.26% vs. +24.89% for the S&P 500 index (SPY ETF).

In 2023, the portfolio returned +12.17% vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index. The portfolio returned -4.7% in 2022 vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

With little to no turnover and annual rebalance periodicity, ECAP seeks to minimize capital loss by holding shares of companies whose earnings streams exhibit a proven 20+ year track record of surviving recessionary periods with minimal impact on aggregate earnings growth relative to the overall S&P 500.

The ECAP and many other model portfolios are available as part of Zacks Advisor Tools, a cloud-based solution to access Zacks award-winning stock, mutual fund and ETF research. Click here to schedule a demo.

Zacks ECDP Stocks Fastenal and 3M Company Outperform Peers

Fastenal Company FAST, which is part of our Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP), has returned 10.2% over the past 12 weeks. Another ECDP stock, 3M Company MMM, has increased 5% over the same time frame. Of course, the inclination of investors toward quality dividend stocks to secure an income stream amid heightened market volatility contributed to this performance.

Check Fastenal’s dividend history here>>>

Check 3M Company's dividend history here>>>

With an extremely low beta and a history of minimum earnings variability over the last 20+ years, this 25-stock portfolio helps to significantly mitigate risk.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP) returned +5.74% in 2025 Q1 vs. the S&P 500 index’s -2.41% pullback and the Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s (NOBL) +3.11% return.

For the full year 2024, the portfolio returned +6.95% vs. +24.89% for the S&P 500 index and +6.72% for NOBL.

The portfolio returned -0.9% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index and +8.11% for NOBL. The portfolio returned -2.3% in 2022 vs. -17.96% for the S&P 500 index and -8.34% for NOBL.

Click here to access this portfolio on Zacks Advisor Tools.

Zacks Top 10 Stock Goldman Sachs Delivers Solid Returns

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS, from the Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025, has jumped 20.6% year to date compared with the S&P 500 index’s 4.9% increase.

The Top 10 portfolio returned +2.66% this year (through the end of May 2025) vs. +1.07% for the S&P 500 index and -7.74% for the equal-weight version of the index.

The Top 10 portfolio returned +62.98% in 2024, vs. +25.04% for the S&P 500 index and +13% for the equal-weight version of the index. The portfolio had returned +25.15% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index.

Since 2012, the Top 10 portfolio has produced a cumulative return of +2,053.8% through the end of May 2025 vs. +467.9% for the S&P 500 index and +316.7% for the equal-weight version of the index. The portfolio has produced an average return of +25.3% in the period 2012 through May 30, 2025, vs. +12.2% for the S&P 500 index and +8.97% for the equal-weight version of the index.

