Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Markets: Intellia, Colgate-Palmolive, Getty in Focus

Last Friday, the three most widely followed benchmark indexes closed a winning week. The Nasdaq Composite, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 1.5%, 1.1% and 0.3%, respectively.

The rally was driven by improving investor sentiment following a volatile start to the month, with growth stocks spearheading the recovery. Gains in technology and communication services stocks played a pivotal role, propelling the Nasdaq to the strongest performance among the three. Better-than-anticipated earnings from major corporations reinforced confidence in companies’ ability to sustain profits despite higher borrowing costs. Enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence investments and resilient consumer spending further bolstered risk-taking.

At the same time, moderating inflation data and steady Treasury yields reduced fears of additional aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Market participants viewed recent economic indicators as evidence of a steady yet gradually cooling economy, prompting broad-based buying and enabling the key indexes to finish the week on a positive note.

Intrepid Potash and Getty Realty Surge Following Zacks Rank Upgrade

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. IPI have gained 17.7% (versus the S&P 500’s 0.2% increase) since it was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) on Dec. 24.

Another stock, Getty Realty Corp. GTY, which was also upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 on Dec. 24, has returned 14.5% since then.

An equal-weight portfolio of Zacks Rank # 1 (Strong Buy) stocks outperformed the equal-weight S&P 500 index by 7 percentage points (+17.81% for the Zacks Rank #1 stocks vs. +10.85% for the index).

This hypothetical equal-weight portfolio returned +22.4% in 2024 vs. +13.7% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. Over the preceding 10-year period (2016 through 2025), this portfolio of qual-weight Zacks Rank #1 stocks has outperformed the equal-weight S&P 500 index by more than 7 percentage points (+18.55% vs. +11.65%).

Check Intrepid’s historical EPS and Sales here>>>

Check Getty’s historical EPS and Sales here>>>



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Recommendation Upgrades Analog Devices and Sibanye Stillwater

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. ADI and Sibanye Stillwater Limited SBSW have surged 30.9% and 11.9% (versus the S&P 500’s 1.1% rise), respectively, since their Zacks Recommendation was upgraded to Outperform on Jan. 1.

While the Zacks Rank is our short-term rating system that is most effective over the one- to three-month holding horizon, the Zacks Recommendation aims to predict performance over the next 6 to 12 months. However, just like the Zacks Rank, the foundation for the Zacks Recommendation is trends in earnings estimate revisions.

The Zacks Recommendation classifies stocks into three groups — Outperform, Neutral and Underperform. While these recommendations are determined quantitatively, our analysts have the flexibility to override them for the 1100+ stocks they closely follow based on their better judgment of factors such as valuation, industry conditions and management effectiveness than the quantitative model.

Zacks Focus List Stocks Intellia, Huntington Ingalls Shoot Up

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. NTLA, which belongs to the Zacks Focus List, have gained 57.2% over the past 12 weeks. The stock was added to the Focus List on March 7, 2023. Another Focus-List holding, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. HII, which was added to the portfolio on May 9, 2016, has returned 45% over the past 12 weeks. The S&P 500 has inched up 5.6% over this period.

The 50-stock Focus List portfolio returned +5.22% in January 2026 vs. +1.45% for the S&P 500 index and +3.39% for the equal-weight version of the index.

The portfolio returned +22.1% in 2025 vs. +17.9% for the S&P 500 index and +11.4% for the equal-weight version of the index.

The Zacks Focus List portfolio returned +18.41% in 2024 vs. +25.04% for the S&P 500 index and +13% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. The portfolio had returned +29.54% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index and +13.61% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. In 2022, the portfolio returned -15.2% vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

Through January 31st, 2026, the portfolio’s rolling one-year, three-years, five-years, ten-years and since 2004 has been +22.2% (vs. +16.35% for the S&P 500 index), +21.55% (vs. +21.12%), +15.13% (vs. +14.99%), +16.59% (vs. +15.57%) and +12.36% vs. (+10.74%), respectively.

Zacks ECAP Stocks Hershey’s & Colgate-Palmolive Gain Significantly

The Hershey Company HSY, a component of our Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), has jumped 21.4% over the past 12 weeks. Colgate-Palmolive Company CL followed Hershey with 20.6% returns.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), which consists of 30 concentrated, ultra-defensive, long-term Buy-and-Hold stocks, returned -2.3% in the fourth quarter of 2025 vs. the S&P 500 index’s +2.7% gain (SPY ETF). For 2025 as a whole, the portfolio returned -1.67% vs. +17.9% gain for the S&P 500 index.

For the year 2024, the portfolio returned +16.26% vs. +24.89% for the S&P 500 index (SPY ETF).

In 2023, the portfolio returned +12.17% vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index. The portfolio returned -4.7% in 2022 vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

With little to no turnover and annual rebalance periodicity, ECAP seeks to minimize capital loss by holding shares of companies whose earnings streams exhibit a proven 20+ year track record of surviving recessionary periods with minimal impact on aggregate earnings growth relative to the overall S&P 500.

Zacks ECDP Stocks Clorox and Illinois Tool Works Outperform Peers

The Clorox Company CLX, which is part of our Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP), has returned 23.5% over the past 12 weeks. Another ECDP stock, Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW, has climbed 22.4% over the same time frame. Of course, the inclination of investors toward quality dividend stocks to secure an income stream amid heightened market volatility contributed to this performance.

Check Clorox’s dividend history here>>>

Check Illinois Tool Works’ dividend history here>>>

With an extremely low beta and a history of minimum earnings variability over the last 20+ years, this 25-stock portfolio helps significantly mitigate risk

The Zacks Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP) returned -2.1% in 2025 Q4 vs. the S&P 500 index’s +2.7% gain and the Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s (NOBL) +1.6% return. For 2025, the portfolio returned -0.6% vs. +6.8% gain for the Dividend Aristocrat ETF.

For the full year 2024, the portfolio returned +6.95% vs. +24.89% for the S&P 500 index and +6.72% for NOBL.

The portfolio returned -0.9% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index and +8.11% for NOBL. The portfolio returned -2.3% in 2022 vs. -17.96% for the S&P 500 index and -8.34% for NOBL.

Zacks Top 10 Stock Monolithic Power Delivers Solid Returns

Monolithic Power Systems MPWR, from the Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025, has jumped 28.6% since Jan. 5, 2026, compared with the S&P 500 Index’s 0.9% increase.

The Top 10 portfolio retuned +4.88% in January 2026 vs. +1.45% for the S&P 500 index and +3.39% for the equal-weight version of the index.

The Top 10 portfolio returned +22.6% in 2025 vs. +17.9% for the S&P 500 index and +11.4% for the equal-weight version of the index.

The Top 10 portfolio returned +62.98% in 2024, vs. +25.04% for the S&P 500 index and +13% for the equal-weight version of the index. The portfolio had returned +25.15% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index.

Through the end of January 2026, the Top 10 portfolio has produced a cumulative return of +2,616.9% since 2012 vs. +578.2% for the S&P 500 index and +416.7% for the equal-weight version of the index. The portfolio has produced an average annual return of +26.4% in the period 2012 through January 31st, 2026 vs. +14.8% for the S&P 500 index and +12.4% for the equal-weight version of the index.

