Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Markets: Hershey's, Fastenal, Kennametal in Focus

Last Friday, the three most widely followed benchmark indexes closed a mixed week. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite receded 0.1% and 1.9%, respectively, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 2.5%.

Markets diverged last week mainly because of a sharp rotation in investor preference rather than broad weakness. Rising Treasury yields and reduced confidence in near-term rate cuts made high-valuation growth stocks less attractive, prompting profit-taking in technology after an extended rally.

At the same time, optimism around economic resilience supported buying in cyclically sensitive and defensive sectors. Industrials benefited from infrastructure and manufacturing strength, financials gained from higher yields and energy rose with firmer oil prices, underscoring a shift toward earnings stability and tangible cash flows.

Kennametal and Inventiva Surge Following Zacks Rank Upgrade

Shares of Kennametal Inc. KMT have gained 44.8% (versus the S&P 500’s 0.7% increase) since it was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) on December 8.

Another stock, Inventiva S.A. IVA, which was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 on December 8, has returned 42.4% since then.

An equal-weight portfolio of Zacks Rank # 1 (Strong Buy) stocks outperformed the equal-weight S&P 500 index by 7 percentage points (+17.81% for the Zacks Rank #1 stocks vs. +10.85% for the index).

This hypothetical equal-weight portfolio returned +22.4% in 2024 vs. +13.7% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. Over the preceding 10-year period (2016 through 2025), this portfolio of qual-weight Zacks Rank #1 stocks has outperformed the equal-weight S&P 500 index by more than 7 percentage points (+18.55% vs. +11.65%).

Zacks Recommendation Upgrades Clearway Energy and Pursuit Attractions

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. CWENA and Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. PRSU have surged 16.7% (versus the S&P 500’s 1.1% rise) and 5.4% (versus the S&P 500’s 0.4% rise), respectively, since their Zacks Recommendation was upgraded to Outperform on December 10 and December 11.

While the Zacks Rank is our short-term rating system that is most effective over the one- to three-month holding horizon, the Zacks Recommendation aims to predict performance over the next 6 to 12 months. However, just like the Zacks Rank, the foundation for the Zacks Recommendation is trends in earnings estimate revisions.

The Zacks Recommendation classifies stocks into three groups — Outperform, Neutral and Underperform. While these recommendations are determined quantitatively, our analysts have the flexibility to override them for the 1100+ stocks they closely follow based on their better judgment of factors such as valuation, industry conditions and management effectiveness than the quantitative model.

Zacks Focus List Stocks Celanese, Intellia Shoot Up

Shares of Celanese Corporation CE, which belongs to the Zacks Focus List, have gained 32.9% over the past 12 weeks. The stock was added to the Focus List on December 5, 2016. Another Focus-List holding, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. NTLA, which was added to the portfolio on March 7, 2023, has returned 29% over the past 12 weeks. The S&P 500 has inched up 2.9% over this period.

The 50-stock Focus List portfolio returned +22.1% in 2025 vs. +17.9% for the S&P 500 index and +11.4% for the equal-weight version of the index.

The Zacks Focus List portfolio returned +18.41% in 2024 vs. +25.04% for the S&P 500 index and +13% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. The portfolio had returned +29.54% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index and +13.61% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. In 2022, the portfolio returned -15.2% vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

The portfolio has outperformed on a rolling one-year (+22.1% vs. +17.9%), three years (+23.3% vs. +23.01%), and 10 years (+15.5% vs. +14.8%) and since 2004 (+12.1% vs. +10.7%).

Zacks ECAP Stocks Hershey’s & Walmart Gain Significantly

The Hershey Company HSY, a component of our Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), has jumped 35.7% over the past 12 weeks. Walmart Inc. WMT has also followed Hershey’s with 27.9% returns.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), which consists of 30 concentrated, ultra-defensive, long-term Buy-and-Hold stocks, returned -2.3% in the fourth quarter of 2025 vs. the S&P 500 index’s +2.7% gain (SPY ETF). For 2025 as a whole, the portfolio returned -1.67% vs. +17.9% gain for the S&P 500 index.

For the year 2024, the portfolio returned +16.26% vs. +24.89% for the S&P 500 index (SPY ETF).

In 2023, the portfolio returned +12.17% vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index. The portfolio returned -4.7% in 2022 vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

With little to no turnover and annual rebalance periodicity, ECAP seeks to minimize capital loss by holding shares of companies whose earnings streams exhibit a proven 20+ year track record of surviving recessionary periods with minimal impact on aggregate earnings growth relative to the overall S&P 500.

Zacks ECDP Stocks Illinois Tool Works and Fastenal Outperform Peers

Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW, which is part of our Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP), has returned 19.6% over the past 12 weeks. Another ECDP stock, Fastenal Company FAST, has climbed 16.8% over the same time frame. Of course, the inclination of investors toward quality dividend stocks to secure an income stream amid heightened market volatility contributed to this performance.

Check Illinois Tool Works’ dividend history here>>>

Check Fastenal’s dividend history here>>>

With an extremely low beta and a history of minimum earnings variability over the last 20+ years, this 25-stock portfolio helps significantly mitigate risk.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP) returned -2.1% in 2025 Q4 vs. the S&P 500 index’s +2.7% gain and the Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s (NOBL) +1.6% return. For 2025, the portfolio returned -0.6% vs. +6.8% gain for the Dividend Aristocrat ETF.

For the full year 2024, the portfolio returned +6.95% vs. +24.89% for the S&P 500 index and +6.72% for NOBL.

The portfolio returned -0.9% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index and +8.11% for NOBL. The portfolio returned -2.3% in 2022 vs. -17.96% for the S&P 500 index and -8.34% for NOBL.

Zacks Top 10 Stock Monolithic Power Delivers Solid Returns

Monolithic Power Systems MPWR, from the Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025, has jumped 31.4% since January 5, 2026, compared with the S&P 500 Index’s 1.1% increase.

The Top 10 portfolio returned +22.6% in 2025 vs. +17.9% for the S&P 500 index and +11.4% for the equal-weight version of the index.

The Top 10 portfolio returned +62.98% in 2024, vs. +25.04% for the S&P 500 index and +13% for the equal-weight version of the index. The portfolio had returned +25.15% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index.

Since 2012, the Top 10 portfolio has produced a cumulative return of +2,472.7%vs. +561.6% for the S&P 500 index and +403.3% for the equal-weight version of the index. The portfolio has produced an average annual return of +25.8% in the period 2012 through year-end 2025, vs. +13.1% for the S&P 500 index and +10.5% for the equal-weight version of the index.

