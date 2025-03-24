Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Markets: CMS Energy, Chevron, AutoZone in Focus

Last week, the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 declined 0.14% and 0.13%, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.34% in the same period. Investor sentiment is still hung upon President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariff policies and their impact on the U.S. economy. However, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comment that the central bank is still committed to its initial revised guidance of two rate cuts by the end of this year to lower interest rates by a half-percentage point brought some relief.

The Federal Open Market Committee after its meeting on March 19 has kept the borrowing rates unchanged in the range of 4.25-4.5%, in line with market expectations. The preliminary consumer sentiment for March decreased to 57.9 from 64.7 previous month as per the report published by the University of Michigan. Retail sales grew by 0.2% in February despite worries over economic slowdown and rising inflation. On a year-over-year basis, retail sales were up 3.1%, outpacing the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate of 2.8%.

The labor market shows signs of cooling as jobless claims have risen slightly. The U.S. Department of Labor reported that initial claims increased by 2,000 to 223,000 for the week ended March 20 from the previous week's revised level of 221,000. Levels of layoffs are still low, but more people are staying in jobless roles for longer than they were at the same time last year, suggesting a cooling of the labor market. Overall, labor market conditions remain neutral amid economic uncertainty as layoffs remain limited and hiring is slowing down.

CMS Energy and Shionogi Following Zacks Rank Upgrade

Shares of CMS Energy Corporation CMS have gained 11.7% (versus the S&P 500’s 7.3% decrease) since it was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) on January 27.

Another stock, Shionogi & Co., Ltd. SGIOY, which was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 on January 24, has returned 5.3% (versus the S&P 500’s 7.5% decrease) since then.

A hypothetical portfolio of Zacks Rank # 1 (Strong Buy) stocks returned -3.48% in January 2025 (through February 3rd) vs. -0.60% for the S&P 500 index and -2.75% for the equal-weight version of the index

This portfolio returned +22.3% in 2024, vs. +28% for the S&P 500 index and +19.9% for the equal-weight version of the S&P 500 index.

This hypothetical portfolio returned +20.63% in 2023 vs. +24.83% for the S&P 500 index and +15% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index.

The portfolio of Zacks Rank #1 stocks is an equal-weight portfolio, while the S&P 500 index is a market-cap-weighted index that has been notably distorted by the concentrated performance of mega-cap stocks since late 2022.

The Zacks Model Portfolio - consisting of Zacks Rank #1 stocks – has outperformed the S&P index by almost 13 percentage points since 1988 (through the end of January 2025, the Zacks # 1 Rank stocks generated an annualized average return of +23.9% since 1988 vs. +11.3% for the S&P 500 index).

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Recommendation Upgrades Tokio Marine and Pilgrim's Pride

Shares of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. TKOMY and Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC have advanced 19.6% (versus the S&P 500’s 7.3% decrease) and 6.4% (versus the S&P 500’s 5.9% fall) since their Zacks Recommendation was upgraded to Outperform on January 27 and January 28, respectively.

While the Zacks Rank is our short-term rating system that is most effective over the one- to three-month holding horizon, the Zacks Recommendation aims to predict performance over the next 6 to 12 months. However, just like the Zacks Rank, the foundation for the Zacks Recommendation is trends in earnings estimate revisions.

The Zacks Recommendation classifies stocks into three groups — Outperform, Neutral and Underperform. While these recommendations are determined quantitatively, our analysts have the flexibility to override them for the 1100+ stocks they closely follow based on their better judgment of factors such as valuation, industry conditions and management effectiveness than the quantitative model.

Zacks Focus List Stocks Uber Technologies, Chevron Shoot Up

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER, which belongs to the Zacks Focus List, have gained 22.9% over the past 12 weeks. The stock was added to the Focus List on August 16, 2019. Another Focus-List holding, Chevron Corporation CVX, which was added to the portfolio on June 29, 2023, has returned 14.5% over the past 12 weeks. The S&P 500 has decreased 6.3% over this period.

The Focus List portfolio returned +0.87% this year through the end of February 2025 vs. +1.44% for the S&P 500 index and +2.87% for the equal-weight version of the index.

The 50-stock Zacks Focus List portfolio returned +18.41% in 2024 vs. +25.04% for the S&P 500 index and +13% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. The portfolio had returned +29.54% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index and +13.61% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. In 2022, the portfolio returned -15.2% vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

Since 2004, the Focus List portfolio has produced an annualized return of +11.63% (through the end of February 2025). This compares to a +10.37% annualized return for the S&P 500 index and +10.09% for the equal-weight version of the index in the same time period.

Zacks ECAP Stocks Intercontinental Exchange & AutoZone Make Significant Gains

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. ICE, a component of our Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), has jumped 15.9% over the past 12 weeks. AutoZone, Inc. AZO has followed Intercontinental Exchange with 9.8% returns.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), which consists of 30 concentrated, ultra-defensive, long-term Buy-and-Hold stocks, returned -6.29% in December 2024 vs. the S&P 500 index’s -2.41% return (SPY ETF).

For the year 2024, the portfolio returned +16.26% vs. +24.89% for the S&P 500 index (SPY ETF).

In 2023, the portfolio returned +12.17% vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index. The portfolio returned -4.7% in 2022 vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

With little to no turnover and annual rebalance periodicity, ECAP seeks to minimize capital loss by holding shares of companies whose earnings streams exhibit a proven 20+ year track record of surviving recessionary periods with minimal impact on aggregate earnings growth relative to the overall S&P 500.

Zacks ECDP Stocks Johnson & Johnson and Coca-Cola Outperform Peers

Johnson & Johnson JNJ, which is part of our Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP), has returned 12.2% over the past 12 weeks. Another ECDP stock, Coca-Cola Company KO, has increased 9.3% over the same time frame. Of course, the inclination of investors toward quality dividend stocks to secure an income stream amid heightened market volatility contributed to this performance.

With an extremely low beta and a history of minimum earnings variability over the last 20+ years, this 25-stock portfolio helps to significantly mitigate risk.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP) returned -7.44% in December 2024 vs. the S&P 500 index’s -2.41% pullback and the Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s (NOBL) -6.72% decline.

For full-year 2024, the portfolio returned +6.95% vs. +24.89% for the S&P 500 index and +6.72% for NOBL.

The portfolio returned -0.9% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index and +8.11% for NOBL. The portfolio returned -2.3% in 2022 vs. -17.96% for the S&P 500 index and -8.34% for NOBL.

Zacks Top 10 Stock Primo Brands Delivers Solid Returns

Primo Brands Corporation PRMB, from the Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025, has jumped 4.9% year to date, compared with the S&P 500 index’s 3.8% decrease.

The Top 10 portfolio returned -2.37% this year (through February 2025) vs. +1.44% for the S&P 500 index and +2.87% for the equal-weight version of the index.

The Top 10 portfolio returned +62.98% in 2024, vs. +25.04% for the S&P 500 index and +13% for the equal-weight version of the index. The portfolio had returned +25.15% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index.

Since 2012, the Top 10 portfolio has produced a cumulative return of +1948.35% through the end of February 2025 vs. +469.98% for the S&P 500 index and +364.63% for the equal-weight version of the index. The portfolio has produced an average return of +25.29% in the period 2012 through the end of February 2025, vs. +12.47% for the S&P 500 index and +10.32% for the equal-weight version of the index.

